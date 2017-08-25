Short Announcement: New Sentinel Cloudless Atlas

25. August 2017
Short Announcement: New Sentinel Cloudless AtlasMapbox created a cloudless Landsat map in 2013. That was a huge step for all the webmapping enthusiasts as we got a composit image of the world with stunning ground resolution and still cloudless! Now EOX, a company based in Vienna, provided a similar product called Sentinel Cloudless. And it is “for free”.
The Sentinel Cloudless MapAt the very moment the map is shipped as WMTS and WMS service in both: 4326 and 3857. As Klas already described on his post, the 4326 dataset performs a bit better. The URLs are: https://tiles.maps.eox.at/wmts/1.0.0/WMTSCapabilities.xml for WMTS https://tiles.maps.eox.at/wms?service=wms&request=getcapabilities for WMS Keep in mind:
Whenever you use Sentinel-2 cloudless an attribution has to be provided. It shall read “Sentinel-2 cloudless – https://s2maps.eu by EOX IT Services GmbH (Contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data 2016 & 2017)” including the links as given here where possible.
Problems of Sentinel CloudlessAs a first look show the data is quite fine for the regions of Europe, North Africa and Western Asia:
Yet you’ll also find some heavy stripping in different parts of the world:
I observed another problem in my favourite working area in central Mongolia. Clouds were removed perfectly but you still see the shadows of clouds which is a bit confusing: